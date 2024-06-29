Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 334,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 137,885 shares.The stock last traded at $48.31 and had previously closed at $48.41.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 231,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

