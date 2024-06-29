Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Shares Up 4.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 2,205,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.83.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

