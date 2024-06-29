Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Globavend Stock Performance
Shares of Globavend stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,719. Globavend has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.
About Globavend
