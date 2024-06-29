Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $276.81 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $276.81 or 0.00454568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $716.83 million and $8.17 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

