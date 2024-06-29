Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.
