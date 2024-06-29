good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Up 325.3% in June

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 325.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
Shares of GDNPF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
good natured Products Company Profile
