good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Short Interest Up 325.3% in June

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 325.3% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GDNPF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

