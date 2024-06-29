Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.69. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 13,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.