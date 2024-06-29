Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

Gouverneur Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

About Gouverneur Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.