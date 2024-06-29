Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance
Gouverneur Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
About Gouverneur Bancorp
