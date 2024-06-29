Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Great Bear Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -153.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.