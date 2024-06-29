Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

PLSE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 879,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,934. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

