Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 12,781,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

