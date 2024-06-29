Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,597 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $21,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,541,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,371,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,059,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 180,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 13,355,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,799. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

