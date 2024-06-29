Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.33. 70,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,948. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $319.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

