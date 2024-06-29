Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOY) to Issue Dividend of $2.23 on July 8th

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 2.2348 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 0.8 %

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $56.15.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

