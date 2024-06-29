Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOY) to Issue Dividend of $2.23 on July 8th

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 2.2348 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 0.8 %
Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $56.15.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Banorte
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.