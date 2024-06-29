Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Shares Down 4.3%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.87. 3,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

