Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $424.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $383.19 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock valued at $95,985,272 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

