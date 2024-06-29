Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.33 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

