Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. The stock had a trading volume of 837,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $964.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $906.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.