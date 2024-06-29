Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.