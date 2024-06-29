Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.
Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.