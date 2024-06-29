Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 7,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,116,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

