HC Wainwright Boosts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $23.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

AEYE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

