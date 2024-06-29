Head-To-Head Analysis: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) versus Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 24.41% 13.02% 1.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 Cathay General Bancorp $1.31 billion 2.10 $354.12 million $4.52 8.35

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brunswick Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

