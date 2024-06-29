HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Sells $509,929.92 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $223.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

