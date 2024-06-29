Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) Stock Price Up 4%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 104,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 98,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Hempacco Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Hempacco Company Profile

