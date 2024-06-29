Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

