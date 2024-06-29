Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,372 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,074. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

