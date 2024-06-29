Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,191 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,592,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,222,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,365. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

