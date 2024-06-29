Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 123,446 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 1.84% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of KTF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 128,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

