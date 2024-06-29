Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,945,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 252,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,199,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:HYDB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. 294,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

