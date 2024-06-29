Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCFree Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Barings BDC worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBDC

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,365. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

About Barings BDC

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.