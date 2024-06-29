Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.56 Million in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of FLJP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. 808,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

