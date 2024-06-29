Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.27 and a twelve month high of $569.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.