Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,813 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BHP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $57.09. 1,610,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,802. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

