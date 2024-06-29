Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,817 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,817 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 851,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,821. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.