Hermez Network Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $151.10 million and approximately $6,178.11 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00006793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,972.37 or 0.99951809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012737 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00076944 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13689576 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,024.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.