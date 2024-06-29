Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Up 274.1% in June

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
SMCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 6,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $24.12.
