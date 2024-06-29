Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 13.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $113.38. 5,429,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.66. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

