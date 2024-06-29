Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Alamo Group worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

ALG stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,542. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

