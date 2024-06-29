Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $16.14 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,361 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors makes up 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 161,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 139,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 68,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 2.6 %

ETD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,302. The company has a market cap of $708.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.