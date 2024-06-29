Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,132 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 2,179,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,812. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

