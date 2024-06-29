Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,004,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after purchasing an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.