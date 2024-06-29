Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 278.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

AZO stock traded up $8.70 on Friday, reaching $2,964.10. 188,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,894.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,863.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.