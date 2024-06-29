Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,978 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,978 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 38,140,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,870. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.