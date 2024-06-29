Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 53,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Holcim has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.5685 dividend. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

