Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Holcim Stock Performance
HCMLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 53,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Holcim has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $18.36.
Holcim Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.5685 dividend. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th.
Holcim Company Profile
Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Holcim
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.