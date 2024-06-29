holoride 1-Day Volume Tops $17,340.41 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $17,340.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.97 or 0.05556891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00045417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002301 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00343136 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,868.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.