holoride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.96 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, holoride has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $27,892.16 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00347174 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35,769.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

