Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 323.3% in June

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 323.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 41,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,498. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
