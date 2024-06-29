Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
