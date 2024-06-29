Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $847.45

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 847.45 ($10.75) and traded as high as GBX 884.50 ($11.22). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.16), with a volume of 663,346 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.80) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.50) to GBX 680 ($8.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.97) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.67) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 892.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 848.22.

In related news, insider Vanda Murray purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £26,220 ($33,261.45). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,280.55). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($33,261.45). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,549 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

