Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hypera Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HYPMY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 8,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,028. Hypera has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.97 million for the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

